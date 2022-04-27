Olivia Wilde Power Dresses in Velvet Purple Suit & Baby Pink Pumps for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Trailer Debut at CinemaCon

Olivia Wilde certainly knows how to power-dress for an important occasion. The 38-year-old actor and director attended CinemaCon yesterday in Las Vegas to premiere the trailer of her new film “Don’t Worry Darling” to a room of industry executives. Next time you have a big presentation to crush, consider taking some style cues from Wilde’s impeccable look.

Olivia Wilde, director and cast member of the upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling” arrives for the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2022 at Caesars Palace, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

For the event, Wilde wore a navy blue velvet suit featuring a relaxed two-button blazer and flared trousers from Alberta Ferretti’s fall 2022 collection. Wilde paired the suit with gold drop earrings and layered necklaces that elegantly draped down the star’s low neckline.

For footwear, the actress wore baby pink pointed pumps, adding an element of interest to her outfit. Wilde finished off the look with her usual polished wavy locks and a simple natural makeup.

Related Amal Clooney Means Business in Unexpected Heels & Little White Dress Ahead of UN-Ukraine Meeting Zazie Beetz Brings Geometric Heels & Strapless Bodycon Dress to 'Seth Meyers' & Talks 'Atlanta' Cast BTS Moments Kate Middleton Exudes Monochromatic Glamour in Cream Midi Dress & Pointy Pumps With Princess Anne for Maternity Healthcare Organizations Tour

Olivia Wilde, director and cast member of the upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling” arrives for the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2022 at Caesars Palace, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Wilde was at CinemaCon with Warner Bros. to promote her soon-to-be-released film “Don’t Worry Darling,” which marks her second go at directing. According to IMDB, the psychological thriller follows a 1950s housewife living with her husband in a “utopian experimental community” when the idealistic facade begins to crack. The movie, which features Wilde’s boyfriend Harry Styles and actress Florence Pugh, is set to be released in September.

During her presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Wilde shared the first full trailer of the period film, which is not yet publicly available. Wilde said she pitched the movie to 18 studios before getting the green light from Warner Bros. She also described the film as a mixture of “Inception,” “The Matrix,” and “The Truman Show.”

Needless to say, Wilde’s presentation was reportedly one of the standout teasers of the day. Call it the power of a confidence-boosting look.

See more of Wilde’s style through the years.