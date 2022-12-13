Olivia Wilde Sports All-Black Athleisure & Aerodynamic Black Mesh Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Wilde was photographed post-workout in Los Angeles, the “Don’t Worry Darling” actress clad in an all-black ensemble down to her feet.

The simple but stylish look consisted of a cropped black sweatshirt with a blue graphic and high-waisted black leggings made out of a breathable stretch fabric.

Modern leggings first came about in the 1950s, though the style really took off in the 1960s with the invention of Lycra. Leggings became a full-blown trend in the '70s, thanks to disco pants, and maintained popularity in the '80s, thanks to the aerobics craze.

Wilde wore her hair back in a high ponytail and popped on black framed sunglasses with blue reflective lenses. The “House” star finished off the look with a sturdy cream-colored tote bag, which she wore over her shoulder, and a water bottle.

When it came to footwear, Wilde strapped into a set of Adidas sneakers. Her $150 Ultraboost style featured monochrome black Primeknit uppers, complete with a lace-up silhouette. Molded heel counters and rubber soles finished the set, providing an added sporty finish to Wilde’s ensemble when worn with her coordinating leggings.

Where shoes are concerned, Wilde often goes glamorous on the red carpet. The “Booksmart” director regularly wears metallic and embellished heeled sandals and platforms for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, the star is often more casual, slipping on Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers and Lucchese boots over the years.

While out shopping with her brother Charlie Cockburn a week ago, Wilde wore a grungier ensemble consisting of a frayed green sweater vest by Yuhan Wang. On bottom, Wilde wore flared denim and brown sandals.

