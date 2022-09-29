×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Olivia Wilde Works Up a Sweat in Sleek Athleisure, Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers & Harry Styles’ Merch

By Maria Poggi
Maria Poggi

Maria Poggi

More Stories By Maria Santa

View All
Olivia Wilde drips with sweat with a towel around her neck after working out at the gym in L.A.
Olivia Wilde at “Don’t Worry Darling” NYC Premiere
Olivia Wilde at the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival
Olivia Wilde at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Olivia Wilde at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival
View Gallery 9 Images

Olivia Wilde has been spotted post-workout in Los Angeles today.

The “Don’t Worry Darling” director was pictured leaving the gym in a sleek black athleisure look. She wore an Adidas workout shirt to match a pair of long black leggings, and accessorized with a pair of golden bracelets. The actress turned director also had a large coffee cup of iced coffee in hand and a water bottle from Harry Styles’ merch collection.

Olivia Wilde drips with sweat with a towel around her neck after working out at the gym in L.A. on Thursday,. 29 Sep 2022 Pictured: Olivia Wilde drips with sweat with a towel around her neck after working out at the gym in L.A. Photo credit: GP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA902539_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Olivia Wilde drips with sweat with a towel around her neck after working out at the gym.
CREDIT: GP / MEGA
Wilde slipped into a pair of Adidas Ultraboost sneakers that are perfect for a workout session or running. The color of the shoes also matched her outfit.

Olivia Wilde drips with sweat with a towel around her neck after working out at the gym in L.A. on Thursday,. 29 Sep 2022 Pictured: Olivia Wilde drips with sweat with a towel around her neck after working out at the gym in L.A. Photo credit: GP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA902539_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Olivia Wilde drips with sweat with a towel around her neck after working out at the gym in L.A. on Thursday, 29.
CREDIT: GP / MEGA
Wilde had a busy red carpet season while promoting her new film “Don’t Worry Darling”. She recently wore a Stella McCartney slip dress with cutouts and black platforms for a press interview for “The Late Night with Stephen Colbert.” At the premiere in Spain, Wilde wore a sequined dark green mermaid gown that had a halter cut by Valentino. While at the New York City premiere for the film, she wore a sharp Yves Saint Laurent black gown that had left her backside bare and paired the entire ensemble with edgy 5-inch black platforms.

PHOTOS:  Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Promo Tour Wardrobe Includes Chanel, Kwaidan Editions & Valentino

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad