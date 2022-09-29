Olivia Wilde Works Up a Sweat in Sleek Athleisure, Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers & Harry Styles’ Merch

Olivia Wilde has been spotted post-workout in Los Angeles today.

The “Don’t Worry Darling” director was pictured leaving the gym in a sleek black athleisure look. She wore an Adidas workout shirt to match a pair of long black leggings, and accessorized with a pair of golden bracelets. The actress turned director also had a large coffee cup of iced coffee in hand and a water bottle from Harry Styles’ merch collection.

Olivia Wilde drips with sweat with a towel around her neck after working out at the gym. CREDIT: GP / MEGA Wilde slipped into a pair of Adidas Ultraboost sneakers that are perfect for a workout session or running. The color of the shoes also matched her outfit.

Olivia Wilde drips with sweat with a towel around her neck after working out at the gym in L.A. on Thursday, 29. CREDIT: GP / MEGA Wilde had a busy red carpet season while promoting her new film “Don’t Worry Darling”. She recently wore a Stella McCartney slip dress with cutouts and black platforms for a press interview for “The Late Night with Stephen Colbert.” At the premiere in Spain, Wilde wore a sequined dark green mermaid gown that had a halter cut by Valentino. While at the New York City premiere for the film, she wore a sharp Yves Saint Laurent black gown that had left her backside bare and paired the entire ensemble with edgy 5-inch black platforms.

