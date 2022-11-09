Olivia Wilde Showcases Workout Style In Nike Shirt, Leggings & Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Wilde stepped out in sporty style during her latest outing. The “Don’t Worry Darling” star was seen leaving a gym in West Hollywood, Calif., today.

Wilde’s workout wardrobe included a black short-sleeve Nike shirt emblazoned with “Track & Field” and form-fitting Adidas leggings. The film producer accessorized with black shades and bright yellow tote bag. She also added small dangling earrings. Sticking to a casual vibe, the film producer pulled her hair up into a high ponytail and opted for a fresh face with no makeup.

Olivia Wilde is seen leaving a gym in West Hollywood, CA on November 9, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Olivia Wilde exits a gym in West Hollywood, CA on November 9, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Wilde completed her look with the Adidas Ultraboost sneakers in black, a style the actress often wears by the sportswear brand. The athletic shoe incorporates four eyelets, a raised midsole that attributes to its Boost design, Adidas’ Three-Stripes logo, the brand name on its tongue, and stretchy, exercise-ready material.

Since its 2015 debut, the shoe has premiered several sneaker types that incorporate the silhouette, including its 4.0 and 5.0 DNA versions. All have fused its performance technology as part of their designs and collaborations, such as its Adidas by Stella McCartney partnership which reimagines the style with a fashionable twist.

Olivia Wilde is seen leaving a gym in West Hollywood, CA on November 9, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, Wilde often goes glamorous on the red carpet. The “Booksmart” director regularly wears metallic and embellished heeled sandals and elevated platforms for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Casadei, and Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, the star is often more casual, slipping on Adidas sneakers, Steve Madden slippers and Lucchese boots over the years.

