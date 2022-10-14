Olivia Wilde Gets Sporty in Pleasing Crewneck & Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers for Gym Workout

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Olivia Wilde is always ready for her workout. The “Don’t Worry Darling” director was seen leaving a gym in Studio City on Oct. 13.
For her session, Wilde opted for classic athleisurewear, including a black crewneck sweatshirt from beau Harry Styles’ beauty brand Pleasing, which launched last year in August. She previously styled in Styles-certified attire, wearing one of the musician’s sky-blue crewnecks, and was seen carrying a water bottle from the “As It Was” artist’s merchandise line.
She coupled her sporty look with comfortable black leggings and Adidas Ultraboost sneakers in the same hue. First released in 2015, this Adidas sneaker arrives in a range of colorways, including black, white, baby pink, lavender, and grey. The shoe features a slightly elevated midsole, an extended pull tab, and the label’s notable three-striped trademark. Earlier this month, the sportswear label released a reimagined version of the popular sneaker, unveiling its latest Ultraboost 5.0 in collaboration with Marvel’s Black Panther.
Wilde elevated her workout-ready style, accessorizing in an auburn velvet Gucci Attache Large Shoulder bag worn on her right shoulder, an ideal handbag style for carrying everyday necessities and gym essentials. She added a pair of Ray-Bans from the eyewear brand’s signature Wayfarer 2140-line, fitting for stepping out year-round.
Earlier this week, Wilde hit the gym in a similar athletic-forward outfit. On Oct. 12, she opted for a monochromatic look that entailed a short-sleeved, slightly cropped black top, leggings in the same hue, and the same Adidas sneaker type. She stuck to her go-to gym wear accessories, including a red, yellow, and green Gucci shoulder handbag and black Ray-Bans.
