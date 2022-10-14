Olivia Wilde Gets Sporty in Pleasing Crewneck & Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers for Gym Workout

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Wilde is always ready for her workout. The “Don’t Worry Darling” director was seen leaving a gym in Studio City on Oct. 13.

For her session, Wilde opted for classic athleisurewear, including a black crewneck sweatshirt from beau Harry Styles’ beauty brand Pleasing, which launched last year in August. She previously styled in Styles-certified attire, wearing one of the musician’s sky-blue crewnecks, and was seen carrying a water bottle from the “As It Was” artist’s merchandise line.

Olivia Wilde leaving the gym in an athleisure wear look. CREDIT: mcla@broadimage / MEGA She coupled her sporty look with comfortable black leggings and Adidas Ultraboost sneakers in the same hue. First released in 2015, this Adidas sneaker arrives in a range of colorways, including black, white, baby pink, lavender, and grey. The shoe features a slightly elevated midsole, an extended pull tab, and the label’s notable three-striped trademark. Earlier this month, the sportswear label released a reimagined version of the popular sneaker, unveiling its latest Ultraboost 5.0 in collaboration with Marvel’s Black Panther.

Adidas Ultraboost CREDIT: Adidas

Wilde elevated her workout-ready style, accessorizing in an auburn velvet Gucci Attache Large Shoulder bag worn on her right shoulder, an ideal handbag style for carrying everyday necessities and gym essentials. She added a pair of Ray-Bans from the eyewear brand’s signature Wayfarer 2140-line, fitting for stepping out year-round.

Olivia Wilde leaving the gym in an athleisure wear look. CREDIT: mcla@broadimage / MEGA Earlier this week, Wilde hit the gym in a similar athletic-forward outfit. On Oct. 12, she opted for a monochromatic look that entailed a short-sleeved, slightly cropped black top, leggings in the same hue, and the same Adidas sneaker type. She stuck to her go-to gym wear accessories, including a red, yellow, and green Gucci shoulder handbag and black Ray-Bans.

