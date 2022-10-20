Olivia Wilde Amps Up Workout Outfit with Statement Graphic Tee & Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Wilde was prepared for her latest gym session. The “Don’t Worry Darling” director was spotted leaving a Los Angeles gym in signature athleisurewear attire yesterday.

For her workout, Wilde stepped out in a white t-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “Don’t Trip” on its front and “Vote Vote Vote” patterned across the piece’s back in colorful graphic prints.

The “A Vigilante” star combined her top with black leggings that rose just above her ankles, accessorized in noir-hued, square-shaped frames, and carried an oversize tote bag on her right arm. Wilde went makeup-free and wore her hair slicked back in a bun atop her head.

Olivia Wilde leaves the gym wearing a “Don’t Trip, Vote Vote Vote” T-shirt in L.A. on Oct. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Garrett Press/MEGA She opted for her signature Adidas Ultraboost 22 sneakers in black, a style the actress often wears by the sportswear brand. The athletic shoe incorporates four eyelets, a raised midsole that attributes to its ‘boost’ design, Adidas’ three-striped trademark, the brand name on its tongue, and stretchy, exercise-ready material.

Since its 2015 debut, the shoe has premiered several sneaker types that incorporate the silhouette, including its 4.0 and 5.0 DNA versions. All have fused its performance technology as part of their designs and collaborations, such as its Adidas by Stella McCartney partnership which reimagines the style with a fashionable twist.

Olivia Wilde leaves the gym wearing a “Don’t Trip, Vote Vote Vote” T-shirt in L.A. on Oct. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Garrett Press/MEGA Wilde has fronted the athletic manufacturer on several occasions. During the San Sebastián International Film Festival in September, she rounded out her white t-shirt, button-up blazer, and baggy jeans look with a pair of low-top sneakers from its Gucci collaboration. The suede shoe featured a vibrant yellow colorway and a triple-lined logo in auburn imprinted across its arch bandage. While on a date night alongside beau Harry Styles, she wore a similar brown, white, and black low-top with a botanical print blue skirt, a navy tee tucked into the flowing piece, and a gold pendant necklace.

