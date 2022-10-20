×
Olivia Wilde Amps Up Workout Outfit with Statement Graphic Tee & Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers

By Natalia Finnis-Smart
Olivia Wilde leaves the gym wearing a T-shirt that says “Don’t Trip, Vote Vote Vote”
Olivia Wilde at “Don’t Worry Darling” NYC Premiere
Olivia Wilde at the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival
Olivia Wilde at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Olivia Wilde at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival
Olivia Wilde was prepared for her latest gym session. The “Don’t Worry Darling” director was spotted leaving a Los Angeles gym in signature athleisurewear attire yesterday.

For her workout, Wilde stepped out in a white t-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “Don’t Trip” on its front and “Vote Vote Vote” patterned across the piece’s back in colorful graphic prints.

The “A Vigilante” star combined her top with black leggings that rose just above her ankles, accessorized in noir-hued, square-shaped frames, and carried an oversize tote bag on her right arm. Wilde went makeup-free and wore her hair slicked back in a bun atop her head.

Olivia Wilde leaves the gym wearing a T-shirt that says "Don't Trip, Vote Vote Vote" in L.A. on Thursday. 20 Oct 2022 Pictured: Olivia Wilde leaves the gym wearing a T-shirt that says "Don't Trip, Vote Vote Vote". Photo credit: Garrett Press/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA909671_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Olivia Wilde leaves the gym wearing a “Don’t Trip, Vote Vote Vote” T-shirt in L.A. on Oct. 20, 2022.
CREDIT: Garrett Press/MEGA
She opted for her signature Adidas Ultraboost 22 sneakers in black, a style the actress often wears by the sportswear brand. The athletic shoe incorporates four eyelets, a raised midsole that attributes to its ‘boost’ design, Adidas’ three-striped trademark, the brand name on its tongue, and stretchy, exercise-ready material.

Since its 2015 debut, the shoe has premiered several sneaker types that incorporate the silhouette, including its 4.0 and 5.0 DNA versions. All have fused its performance technology as part of their designs and collaborations, such as its Adidas by Stella McCartney partnership which reimagines the style with a fashionable twist.

Olivia Wilde leaves the gym wearing a T-shirt that says "Don't Trip, Vote Vote Vote" in L.A. on Thursday. 20 Oct 2022 Pictured: Olivia Wilde leaves the gym wearing a T-shirt that says "Don't Trip, Vote Vote Vote". Photo credit: Garrett Press/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA909671_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Olivia Wilde leaves the gym wearing a “Don’t Trip, Vote Vote Vote” T-shirt in L.A. on Oct. 20, 2022.
CREDIT: Garrett Press/MEGA
Wilde has fronted the athletic manufacturer on several occasions. During the San Sebastián International Film Festival in September, she rounded out her white t-shirt, button-up blazer, and baggy jeans look with a pair of low-top sneakers from its Gucci collaboration. The suede shoe featured a vibrant yellow colorway and a triple-lined logo in auburn imprinted across its arch bandage. While on a date night alongside beau Harry Styles, she wore a similar brown, white, and black low-top with a botanical print blue skirt, a navy tee tucked into the flowing piece, and a gold pendant necklace.

PHOTOS: Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Promo Tour Wardrobe Includes Chanel, Kwaidan Editions & Valentino 

