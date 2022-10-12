Olivia Wilde Gets Active in Athleisure Outfit & Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers for Gym Workout

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Wilde didn’t skip her Tuesday workout. The “Don’t Worry Darling” actress was spotted wearing a sporty meets casual style while arriving at a gym in Los Angeles.

Wilde’s look comprised a monochromatic ensemble featuring a slightly asymmetrical cropped black tee and classic black leggings, a comfortable choice for this time of year when the fall season is in full effect. She paired her street-style outfit with a contrasting, bright-hued Gucci handbag worn on her right shoulder.

Olivia Wilde arrives at the gym wearing an athleisure wear look. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

As for footwear, Wilde chose a pair of black Adidas Ultraboost sneakers. The shoes debuted in 2015, quickly becoming a runner-favorite. Ultraboost sneakers have a soft knit upper that offers ventilation and a Boost midsole for comfort.

Adidas Ultraboost CREDIT: Adidas

Wilde has often opted for similarly relaxed athleisure and everyday wear styles that combine tank and short-sleeved tops, leggings, denim, and sneakers. However, when on a press tour, she goes for glamour.

In September, she unveiled a series of elegant red carpet looks at the Venice International Film Festival, San Sebastián International Film Festival, and its accompanying photocall for the premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling.” The film, which marks Wilde’s sophomore directed project, sees the actress star alongside Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh, and Chris Pine.

