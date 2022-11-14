Olivia Wilde Goes Monochromatic in Black Bandeau Top & Satin Skirt for Baby2Baby Gala 2022

Olivia Wilde stepped out for this year’s Baby2Baby Gala on Nov. 12 in Los Angeles.

The “Don’t Worry Darling” director attended the charitable event wearing a monochromatic look. She stepped out in two Magda Butrym styles, including a bandeau top and a coordinating, voluminous silk skirt by the designer.

Wilde kept her jewelry to a minimum, wearing gold botanical-designed Irene Neuwirth drop earrings from Neuwirth’s Golden Blossom collection.

Olivia Wilde attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 12, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Karla Welch styled Wilde for the gala and has frequently collaborated with the actress, most recently for the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5 and the Women in Film Honors on Oct. 27.

The “Tron: Legacy” star wore her hair in a loose, tied-back style, leaving out several strands that framed her face and cascaded in curls down her back. Her glam followed a similar noir approach, opting for classic black eyeliner that traced her crease and undereye areas to create a cat-eye design. She brightened her look with pink lipstick and rosy blush.

Olivia Wilde attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 12, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, her choice for the evening did not show due to her skirt’s floor-length composition. Remaining in line with her outfit, she possibly wore a signature stiletto heel, a style she often dons on the red carpet. For the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala, she wore a sparkly chevron-cut dress with bright red latex opera gloves and matching Gucci ankle strap sandals.

Wilde has fronted these elevated designs from Christian Louboutin, Yves Saint Laurent, and Gucci. When she’s not attending a film premiere or industry-related event, she often switches out her heels for Adidas Ultraboost sneakers, which she frequents for casual outings.

