Olivia Rodrigo Serves Street Style In Cropped Tank Top, Corduroy Pants & Dr. Martens Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Rodrigo was cool and casual as she was spotted leaving her hotel in New York City on Tuesday. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist made a street style statement while hitting the pavement in the Big Apple.

The “Driver’s License” hitmaker wore a black cropped tank top. Rodrigo added a pop of color to her look with mauve corduroy pants. The trousers were accented with a square studded clasp at the center and had a slight flare on the leg.

Olivia Rodrigo leaves her hotel in New York City on April 26, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Olivia Rodrigo spotted leaving her hotel in New York City on April 26, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

The pop star continued with a chill vibe by styling her brunette tresses in a braided side ponytail and minimal makeup. She accessorized with a white tote bag and pushed her hair back with sleek frames. To stay prepared for the unpredictable east coast weather, Rodrigo carried a black puffer jacket in her hand.

Olivia Rodrigo spotted in New York on April 26, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Olivia Rodrigo out and about in New York City on April 26, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

When it came down to footwear, the musician sealed the deal with a pair of lug sole combat boots by Dr. Martens. Lug sole boots have become a top trend this year due to their full coverage and thick sole bottom.

A closer look at Olivia Rodrigo’s black leather boots. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Rodrigo has a modern and specific fashion sense that often shows her mixing textures and patterns to create interesting silhouettes. For footwear, she tends to favor towering platform silhouettes, chunky boots and chic sandals.

