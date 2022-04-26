×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Olivia Rodrigo Serves Street Style In Cropped Tank Top, Corduroy Pants & Dr. Martens Boots

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Olivia Rodrigo
2021
2021
2019
2018
View Gallery 10 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Rodrigo was cool and casual as she was spotted leaving her hotel in New York City on Tuesday. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist made a street style statement while hitting the pavement in the Big Apple.

The “Driver’s License” hitmaker wore a black cropped tank top. Rodrigo added a pop of color to her look with mauve corduroy pants. The trousers were accented with a square studded clasp at the center and had a slight flare on the leg.

Olivia Rodrigo, Boots
Olivia Rodrigo leaves her hotel in New York City on April 26, 2022.
CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com
Olivia Rodrigo, Combat Boots
Olivia Rodrigo spotted leaving her hotel in New York City on April 26, 2022.
CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

The pop star continued with a chill vibe by styling her brunette tresses in a braided side ponytail and minimal makeup. She accessorized with a white tote bag and pushed her hair back with sleek frames. To stay prepared for the unpredictable east coast weather, Rodrigo carried a black puffer jacket in her hand.

Olivia Rodrigo, Combat Boots, New York City
Olivia Rodrigo spotted in New York on April 26, 2022.
CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com
Olivia Rodrigo, Combat Boots, New York City
Olivia Rodrigo out and about in New York City on April 26, 2022.
CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

When it came down to footwear, the musician sealed the deal with a pair of lug sole combat boots by Dr. Martens. Lug sole boots have become a top trend this year due to their full coverage and thick sole bottom.

Olivia Rodrigo, Combat Boots
A closer look at Olivia Rodrigo’s black leather boots.
CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Rodrigo has a modern and specific fashion sense that often shows her mixing textures and patterns to create interesting silhouettes. For footwear, she tends to favor towering platform silhouettes, chunky boots and chic sandals.

Click through the gallery to see Rodrigo’s red carpet style through the years.

Elevate your ensemble with a pair of lug sole combat boots.

Dr. Martens Molly Platform Boots
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Dr. Martens Molly Platform Boots, $200. 

Sam Edelman Garret Waterproof Boot
CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Sam Edelman Garret Waterproof Boot, $135 (was $180).

Steve Madden Bettyy Boot
CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Bettyy Boot, $100

PrimeAsia Sponsored By PrimeAsia

Sustainability Lens: Latitudes of Leather

PrimeAsia tackles sustainability through a pointed approach to apply its data findings to supply chain transparency.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad