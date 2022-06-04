Olivia Rodrigo Is Peak ’90s at Target in Teddybear Dress & Dr. Martens Boots for ‘Sour’ Anniversary Celebration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Rodrigo knows how to celebrate in style. Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of her first album, “Sour,” which fits the ’90s aesthetic Rodrigo taps for inspiration both musically and with her wardrobe. On her Instagram account, Rodrigo was seen at Target in an oversized leather blazer that she kept open to show her Heaven by Marc Jacobs teddybear dress.

Across the dress are animated two-headed teddybears along with the Heaven logo. The dark colors of the dress — black, dark blue and lilac complement the very colors on the “Sour” cover. These colors fit the ’90s aesthetic extremely well.

For accessories, Rodrigo wore a silver heart-locket chain that went well with her black messenger bag with silver buckles. Together, these two accessories emphasized the soft-rocker look that Rodrigo embraced.

Heaven by Marc Jacobs has exuded the ’90s, modernizing its style to fit today but never straying too far from its tribute decade.

Dr. Martens boots are always the essential footwear choice when remaking a ’90s-inspired outfit. The brand is often associated with the grunge style of the time, which has been attributed to many different music trailblazers.

The “Brutal” singer has constantly made appearances, showcasing her influences from previous generations. Rodrigo has made it known that some of her inspirations in fashion come from that decade, which is seen heavily in her choices. That includes tartan miniskirts to go with her platform boots or a lime green afghan coat to go with colorful hair clips. It’s no coincidence that Rodrigo turns to Heaven by Marc Jacobs and Dr. Martens often as they pull from an era of grunge and boldness.

Complement your ensemble with a pair of combat boots for a rugged appearance.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Betty Black Boots, $100.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Prada Monolith Mini Bag Lug Sole Combat Boot, $1,580.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Adie 2 Combat Boot, $100.