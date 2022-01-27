Olivia Rodrigo is ’90s Grunge in the Edgiest 7-Inch Boots, Double Crop Tops and Miniskirt

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Rodrigo brought ’90s grunge to the 2020s, proving her affinity for the era at a viewing of LACMA’s upcoming “Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined” exhibit in Los Angeles.

The “Good 4 U” singer posed on Instagram in a photo dump, wearing a Heaven by Marc Jacobs outfit from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection. Her ensemble featured a white cropped tank top, layered beneath an extra cropped sweater. Rodrigo’s long-sleeved sweater featured a multicolored stripe pattern and see-through texture, as well as sleeves that trailed over her hands. The singer’s look was complete with a camouflage miniskirt, which featured a flared hem, cargo pockets and neon green teddy bear graphic.

When it came to shoes, Rodrigo continued her grunge storyline in a pair of vintage Marc Jacobs boots. The “Deja Vu” singer wore one of her go-to styles, Jacobs’ renowned Kiki boots. Debuting in the designer’s Fall 2016 collection, the Kiki style featured 4-inch platform soles, 6.75-inch block heels and 11 thin buckled straps; it gave a major boost in height to her 5-foot-5 frame. Rodrigo’s black leather pair cemented her look as pure ’90s, where similar styles were part of the grunge movement.

The singer’s previously made headlines for wearing the same boots, notably pairing them with a plaid minidress and layered necklaces last summer.

Platform boots like Rodrigo’s add edge to any look, with details like all-black uppers and slick buckles. The pairs’ thick soles and heels are also popular due to their comfort and support. In addition to Rodrigo, star like Vanessa Hudgens, Camila Cabello and Kelly Clarkson have worn platform boots by Naked Wolfe, Saint Laurent and Versace in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, the “Brutal” singer frequently wears pairs that complement her edgy style. Black leather boots by Dr. Martens, Naked Wolfe and Magda Butrym are some of her go-to styles, as well as sneakers by Vans and Converse. Her off-duty footwear also includes chunky platform boots, brogues and slides by Miu Miu, Simon Miller and T.U.K. For more formal occasions, she can be seen in heeled styles by Giuseppe Zanotti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Nodaleto and other high-end brands.

Discover Rodrigo’s red carpet style through the years in the gallery.

