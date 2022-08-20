Olivia Rodrigo Upgrades the Little Black Dress With Lingerie Inspiration & Grungy Dr. Martens Loafers for Chappell Roan Concert

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Rodrigo wore a modernized version of a little black dress at a Chappell Roan concert last night in New York. The “Drivers License” songstress had on a silky slip-style number by Mirror Palais that featured a structured underwire bodice made of black lace that mimicked a bra.

Olivia Rodrigo leaving a concert and later arriving at her New York City hotel on Aug. 20, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Rodrigo coordinated the dress with “Adrian” Dr. Martens loafers and chunky white socks. The loafers featured tassels and chunky rubber soles that make the style more durable than traditional loafers. The brand’s slip-ons became popular in the ’70s and have since become a popular unisex style at just $140.

The loafer was first popularized in the 1950s amongst men, yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes. For men, loafers tend to be business-casual shoes; for women, they can also be lug-sole shoes synonymous with schoolgirl style. The shoe is usually made of leather. Bella Hadid, Lily Collins and more stars also count loafers as a go-to style.

The former Disney protege can usually be found in fashion-forward silhouettes that are heavily inspired by the Y2K movement. When the “High School Musical” star isn’t rocking stadiums around the globe in the most up-to-date fashions, Rodrigo often opts for simple silhouettes like pleated skirts or slip dresses that offer the pop star an easy and trendy option. Everything from lacy camisoles to low-rise jeans, Rodrigo has made the 2000s fashion craze her own.

The songwriter adds youthful flares to her everyday ensembles that align with the recent surge in the grunge mania. Rodrigo often embraces platform heels, combat boots, and comfortable loafers.

Olivia Rodrigo leaving a concert and than later arriving at her New York City hotel on Aug 20, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

