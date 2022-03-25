Olivia Rodrigo Is Vibrant in a Neon Tweed Minidress Feathers With Platform Pumps for ‘James Corden’

Olivia Rodrigo gives drama and color for a fun late-night twist. The “drivers license” singer attended “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday night, where she wore a striking look suitable for the teenage pop star.

Rodrigo was there to talk about her “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u” film, where the songstress will take her audience on an intimate road trip that explores the story of her album “Sour.” The project will debut on March 25 on Disney+.

Alongside Rodrigo was actress Renate Reinsve, there to talk about her film “The Worst Person in the World,” out in theaters now, and how she was about to give up acting and go into carpentry before she scored her breakout role.

For the outfit, Rodrigo went with a neon pink and blue tweed minidress from Area that featured a houndstooth pattern for a punchy finish. The garment had a plunging sweetheart neckline and incorporated matching bright feathers that upped the ante of her chic dress.

She slipped on a pair of black fishnet tights that further elevated her ensemble while also adding a slight edge to her sweet dress. Rodrigo coordinated the look with black platform pumps. The shoes had a square-toe design and also had a height of approximately 4 inches. The heels also had a sleek ankle strap for maximum security.

When it comes to her clothing tastes, she tends to fancy modern and trendy silhouettes. For example, she wore a ‘90s grunge-inspired look consisting of double-crop tops, a camouflage miniskirt and 7-inch platform boots. Also, she recently were a pink lacy camisole, a matching skirt and a pink cowboy hat to celebrate her birthday in fashionable splendor. Rodrigo has an affinity for platform shoe styles and gives her outfits a punk-rock twist.

In 2021, Rodrigo collaborated with Casetify on a line of stylish phone cases created with her fun flair.

