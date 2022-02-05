Olivia Rodrigo Gives a Crochet Sweater a Grunge Twist With Fishnet Tights and Extra-Chunky Platform Boots in London

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Rodrigo gives her take on the “London look.”

The “good 4 u” singer shared a photoset on Instagram Friday that showed the pop star in London, with her friend Iris Scot. When it comes to her outfit, the “drivers license” singer wore a crocheted sweater that featured an alternating black and white stripe design that had an abstract gray shape in the middle of the garment. On the lower half, Rodrigo opted for a black skirt that encompassed a slight slit paired with fishnets and opaque tights. For accessories, Rodrigo chose a pair of black fingerless gloves, a black quilted handbag and a multicolored crochet headband that added contrast to her dark attire.

To ground everything, Rodrigo slipped her feet into a pair of black platform boots that incorporated a round toe and laces up to the knees. Rodrigo has an affinity for platform shoes and often pairs them with punk-inspired clothing that has a fun, girly Rodrigo twist.

During her outing, she was joined by her friend actress Iris Apatow, who had on a green coat, sheer tights and brown Mary Janes set on flared chunky heels.

Rodrigo has a modern and specific fashion sense that often shows her mixing textures and patterns to create interesting silhouettes. For example, last year, the “traitor” singer showed her penchant for sheer numbers in a bow mini dress and platform boots for the Variety Hitmaker’s Brunch. And she wore a plunging purple disco dress paired with metallic sandals for the American Music Awards for a sophisticated change of pace.

Rodrigo has created her own business ventures. In 2021, she collaborated with the phone cases and electronic accessories company Casetify on a line of stylish phone cases designed with Rodrigo’s specific, edgy flair.

