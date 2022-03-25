Olivia Rodrigo Gets Girly-Grunge in Bow Corset & 6-Inch Heels for ‘Driving Home 2 U’ Documentary Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Rodrigo latest look mixed feminine and edgy styles together.

The “Sour” musician attended the premiere of her new Disney+ film “Driving Home 2 U” on Thursday night in LA. To the event, she wore a black satin strapless corset from Bad Sheep adorned with blush pink bows. She paired the top with opera gloves that also featured the bow accents and a pink mini skirt to match. She went without jewelry, but did add a pair of Wolford sheer knee-high socks to her ensemble.

Rodrigo at the “Driving Home 2 U” premiere on March 24. CREDIT: MEGA

Rodrigo added a touch of edge to her look with her shoes. The “Driver’s License” singer added a pair of towering platform heels to her look. Her black heels featured a rounded toe and an ankle strap for support. The thick heels reached at least 6 inches in height.

A closer look at Rodrigo’s heels. CREDIT: MEGA

Rodrigo wore a similar look just the day before at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she was awarded Female Artist of the Year. To this event, she wore a purple corset dress from Versace that featured boning and a plunging neckline. Underneath, Rodrigo went with a pair of black latex leggings. She finished off the look in another pair of platform heels, this time wearing patent leather heels with a pointed-toe silhouette, also with a height reaching approximately 6 inches.

