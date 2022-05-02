×
Olivia Rodrigo Gets Edgy in Chainmail Mini Dress & 6-Inch Heels Ahead of Met Gala

By Tara Larson
Olivia Rodrigo made a striking appearance with her latest look.

The Grammy-winning singer stepped out in NYC on Sunday night after kicking off her debut tour for “Sour.” She grabbed dinner at Carbone with her friend and fellow musician, Conan Gray. Rodrigo wore a risky look, which included a silver chainmail mini dress with a black bralette and boyshorts underneath. The dress featured spaghetti straps and slits up the sides. She paired the dress with silver jewelry, including a spiky choker necklace and multiple rings.

olivia rodrigo, chainmain dress, silver, platform mary jane heels, nyc
Rodrigo leaving Carbone in NYC on May 1.
CREDIT: TheRealSPW/ MEGA

Rodrigo added a few extra inches to her height with platform heels, one of the singer’s most-worn silhouettes. For her outing, she wore a pair of black Mary Janes with roughly a 6-inch heel and an ankle strap for extra support. She wore a similar pair while on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” in March.

olivia rodrigo, platform mary jane heels, nyc
A closer look at Rodrigo’s heels.
CREDIT: TheRealSPW/ MEGA

Many fans speculate the 19-year-old will attend the Met Gala on Monday night. She attended in the fall, where she wore a black lace and feather bodysuit from Saint Laurent with platform heels.

olivia rodrigo, chainmail dress, silver, platform mary jane heels, nyc, conan gray
Rodrigo and Gray leaving Carbone in NYC on May 1.
CREDIT: TheRealSPW/ MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Rodrigo frequently wears pairs that complement her edgy personal style. Some of her go-to styles include back leather boots by Dr. Martens, Naked Wolfe and Magda Butrym, as well as sneakers by Vans and Converse.

Her off-duty footwear also includes chunky platform boots, brogues and slides  by Miu Miu, Simon Miller and T.U.K. For more formal occasions and red carpets, she can be seen in heeled styles by Nicholas Kirkwood, Giuseppe Zanotti, Nodaleto and other high-end brands.

Discover Rodrigo’s red carpet style through the years in the gallery.

