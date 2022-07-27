Olivia Rodrigo’s Edgy Makeover Includes 3D Leather Dress With Circular Cups & Platform Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Rodrigo went with a full-leather look on her social media.

The “Brutal” singer posted to her Instagram story on Monday. In her post, she posed in a long black dress, styled by Chloe and Chenelle Degadillo. Her leather dress featured a strapless neckline, a corset bodice, circular cups and 3D floral detailing. The skirt featured a woven design and a slit up the center of the back. The garment, from Magda Butrym, is currently on sale for $3,028 on the luxury brand’s website. Rodrigo paired the edgy dress with silver jewelry including a large necklace and several rings.

Olivia Rodrigo posing on her Instagram story on July 25. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Olivia Rodrigo

Rodrigo added a few extra inches to her height with platform heels, one of the singer’s most-worn silhouettes. For this outfit, she added black Jimmy Choo Dasia peep-toe heels with a platform that added at least an inch to the overall height of the towering heels.

When it comes to shoes, Rodrigo frequently wears pairs that complement her edgy personal style. Some of her go-to styles include back leather boots by Dr. Martens, Naked Wolfe and Magda Butrym, as well as sneakers by Vans and Converse. Her off-duty footwear also includes chunky platform boots, brogues and slides by Miu Miu, Simon Miller and T.U.K. For more formal occasions and red carpets, she can be seen in heeled styles by Nicholas Kirkwood, Giuseppe Zanotti, Nodaleto and other high-end brands.

Add a pair of black peep toe heels into your wardrobe with these options.

