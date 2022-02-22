Olivia Rodrigo Rings in Her Birthday Wearing Pink Y2K Camisole and Matching Silk Skirt with Cowboy Hat

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated her last year as a teen over the weekend in a hot pink ensemble.

The “Driver’s License” singer posted to her Instagram on Monday with a collection of photos from her 19th birthday, which she rang in on Sunday. For the celebration, Rodrigo joined her friends to party at SHOREbar and enjoyed a cake topped with candles that read “I’m 19 and I’m on fire!”

For her birthday festivities, the self-proclaimed spicy pisces donned a hot pink silky tank top and skirt, reminiscent of the early 2000s trends. The matching set included black lace trim on both the camisole and the skirt. Rodrigo added a short cardigan with thumb cutouts to match her electric pink ensemble. She topped off the look with a pink cowboy hat that said “birthday girl” and a simple silver necklace.

Rodrigo has a modern and specific fashion sense that often shows her mixing textures and patterns to create interesting silhouettes. For example, last year, the “traitor” singer showed her penchant for sheer numbers in a bow mini dress and platform boots for the Variety Hitmaker’s Brunch. And she wore a plunging purple disco dress paired with metallic sandals for the American Music Awards for a sophisticated change of pace.

Though barely 19, Rodrigo has created quite the resume over the past year. Outside of an impressive music and acting career, she dove into her own business ventures in 2021. Recently, she collaborated with the phone cases and electronic accessories company Casetify on a line of stylish phone cases designed with Rodrigo’s specific, edgy flair.

