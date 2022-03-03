Olivia Rodrigo Does Girly Grunge in White Corset Dress and Black Chunky Boots at Billboard Women in Music Awards

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Rodrigo took home Woman of the Year award in a soft grunge look.

The “Brutal” singer hit the red carpet ahead of the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday night in Inglewood, Calif. For the event, Rodrigo wore a white flowy dress from Area. The dress featured a corset bodice with crystal detailing. Rodrigo’s black belt matched the thick black straps perfectly. Her Crystal Cup Maxi Dress is available for $995 on Area’s website.

Rodrigo at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The “Driver’s License” musician added more edge to her look with her shoes. She added serious height with her platform patent leather boots, reaching at least 5 inches in height. Her footwear choice comes as no surprise, as Rodrigo frequently wears chunky footwear styles. She recently wore a pair of vintage Marc Jacobs boots with a 4 inch platform.

A closer look at Rodrigo’s shoes. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Billboard’s 2022 Women In Music Awards took over the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif., on Wednesday night, honoring female power players in the music industry such as Rodrigo, who is Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year.

The event streamed for free on Twitter and was hosted by Ciara. Other honorees included Icon Award recipient Bonnie Raitt; Powerhouse Award recipient Doja Cat; Rising Star Award recipient Gabby Barrett; Impact Award recipient H.E.R.; Executive of the Year Award recipient Golnar Khosrowshahi; Rule Breaker Award recipient Karol G; Trailblazer Award recipient Phoebe Bridgers; Game Changer Award recipient Saweetie; and Chart Breaker Award recipient Summer Walker.

