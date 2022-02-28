Olivia Palermo Shows How to Wear Knee-High Combat Boots at Milan Fashion Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Fashion influencer Olivia Palermo came to the Luisa Spagnoli fashion show in Milan in a military-inspired get-up on Sunday.

Palermo joined star-studded guests at Milan fashion week in celebration of a wonderful show and spectacular clothes. Luisa Spagnoli fall 2022 collection featured everything from sparkling gowns to leather two-piece sets that came stomping down the runway in a large and architecturally impressive venue.

Palermo posed for her closeup wearing some army green pants tucked into her boots. The influencer held a sparkling mask in her hand. The olive green contrasted nicely with the tan jacket she wore, complete with bronze buttons and lots and lots of fringe. Underneath the fringy moment, Palermo wore a simple black shirt with a straight-across neckline. The influencer kept her hair in a middle part behind her ears and left her makeup looking bronzy and clean with a blush-colored lip.

Olivia Palermo at the Luisa Spagnoli in Milan. CREDIT: Mega

Olivia Palermo at the Luisa Spagnoli in Milan. CREDIT: Mega

Laced up and ready to go, Palermo stepped into some knee-high combat boots. The black boots laced up in the front and sported a rounded, more masculine toe. The look is edgy and playful with the addition of the fringe-decorated jacket. The look is an unapologetic love letter to more masculine styling, something Palermo has mastered in the last few years. Whether it’s attending Milan fashion week or starting her own clothing line, Olivia Palermo does it in style.

