Olivia Munn Sports Closet Staples in White Tee, Olive Colored Skirt and Knotted Slides With Boyfriend John Mulaney in New York

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Munn spent a day out with her boyfriend John Mulaney.

Munn walked hand in hand with Mulaney, the pair exiting what looked like a hotel in New York City on Friday morning. The comedian is set to perform his stand-up set at Madison Square Garden, hence their arrival in the city.

Olivia Munn And Partner John Mulaney Hold Hands In New York City. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Munn wore a simple white crop top with short sleeves and a mock neckline. The crop on the shirt was modest. The tee was paired with a flowy olive green maxi skirt secured with a chunky olive green and silver belt. The “X-Men Apocolypse” star wore a gold chain and gold earrings, popping on large black cat-eye shades for good measure. Munn carried a cream and brown Chloe tote with her adorned with monogrammed ribbon straps and a white tassel. Munn opted for a neutral color palette, making for a chic and simple ensemble with little to no pops of color. It seems like the actress is a fan of simple and comfortable clothing with a limited color palette. You can usually find her in sporty athleisure or in minimal basics amped up with stand-out accessories. It’s all about elevating staple clothing items to make them your own and Munn does just that.

Olivia Munn And Partner John Mulaney Hold Hands In New York City. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the actress stepped into brown slides to match the brown in her bag. The warm chestnut-colored slides were strappy and had a flat sole. The slip-ons had multiple straps convening at the top of the star’s feet in a knot while the back of the shoes had no heel or platform to offer Munn any extra inches. The slides had geometric toes with a peekaboo moment so that Munn’s feet poked out.