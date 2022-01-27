Olivia Munn Gets Comfy in Sweatpants, Oversized Hoodie and White Mesh Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Munn dressed comfortably while stepping outside, following the birth of her son Malcolm Hiệp with John Mulaney last winter.

The “Newsroom” actress wore an oversized gray hoodie for the occasion, paired with gray sweatpants. Her relaxed monochrome set was paired with a black face mask and black aviator sunglasses.

Olivia Munn strolls on January 26, 2022. CREDIT: P&P / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Ride Along 2” actress wore a pair of comfortable lace-up Avre sneakers. Her $145 Life Force style featured sustainable white mesh uppers, as well as elastic side straps and thick exaggerated soles. The pair brought her casual look a sporty element, while affirming its comfort factor.

Olivia Munn strolls on January 26, 2022. CREDIT: P&P / MEGA

A closer look at Munn’s Avre sneakers. CREDIT: P&P / MEGA

White sneakers like Munn’s add a burst of athleticism to any look, whether in the gym or outside. Styles with monochrome palettes have grown in popularity from their versatility, like the Air Force 1 style. In addition to the “X-Men: Apocalypse” actress, stars like Elsa Hosk, Venus Williams and Bella Hadid have been seen in sporty white New Balance, Nike and K-Swiss sneakers in recent weeks.

Olivia Munn strolls on January 26, 2022. CREDIT: P&P / MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Munn often dresses sharply and comfortably. The “Office Christmas Party” actress has been spotted on and off the red carpet in neutral and printed thigh-high boots, pumps and strappy sandals by Brian Atwood, Stuart Weitzman, Tory Burch and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, her looks also feature Louise et Cie loafers, Forsake work boots and Gucci slides. Her day-to-day styles usually include black and white sneakers by Converse and Adidas, though she owns numerous Avre pairs that are her go-to’s.

Discover Munn’s best shoe moments in the gallery.

Bring your next look sporty comfort with white sneakers.

