×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Olivia Munn Gets Comfy in Sweatpants, Oversized Hoodie and White Mesh Sneakers

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
OMunn
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn
View Gallery 29 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Munn dressed comfortably while stepping outside, following the birth of her son Malcolm Hiệp with John Mulaney last winter.

The “Newsroom” actress wore an oversized gray hoodie for the occasion, paired with gray sweatpants. Her relaxed monochrome set was paired with a black face mask and black aviator sunglasses.

Olivia Munn, sweatpants, gray sweatpants, hoodie, sunglasses, Avre, sneakers, white sneakers, mesh sneakers, athletic sneakers, sustainable sneakers
Olivia Munn strolls on January 26, 2022.
CREDIT: P&P / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Ride Along 2” actress wore a pair of comfortable lace-up Avre sneakers. Her $145 Life Force style featured sustainable white mesh uppers, as well as elastic side straps and thick exaggerated soles. The pair brought her casual look a sporty element, while affirming its comfort factor.

Olivia Munn, sweatpants, gray sweatpants, hoodie, sunglasses, Avre, sneakers, white sneakers, mesh sneakers, athletic sneakers, sustainable sneakers
Olivia Munn strolls on January 26, 2022.
CREDIT: P&P / MEGA

Olivia Munn, sweatpants, gray sweatpants, hoodie, sunglasses, Avre, sneakers, white sneakers, mesh sneakers, athletic sneakers, sustainable sneakers
A closer look at Munn’s Avre sneakers.
CREDIT: P&P / MEGA

White sneakers like Munn’s add a burst of athleticism to any look, whether in the gym or outside. Styles with monochrome palettes have grown in popularity from their versatility, like the Air Force 1 style. In addition to the “X-Men: Apocalypse” actress, stars like Elsa Hosk, Venus Williams and Bella Hadid have been seen in sporty white New Balance, Nike and K-Swiss sneakers in recent weeks.

Related

Olivia Munn Gives Her Workout Gear a Comfy Twist in Classic Leggings, Flannel & Slip-On Sneakers

Olivia Munn Puts a Grungy Spin on Classic Athleisure in a Crop Top, Leggings & Mesh Sneakers

Olivia Munn's Collared Crop Top, Capris and Neutral Sandals Make Her Look So Much Taller

Olivia Munn, sweatpants, gray sweatpants, hoodie, sunglasses, Avre, sneakers, white sneakers, mesh sneakers, athletic sneakers, sustainable sneakers
Olivia Munn strolls on January 26, 2022.
CREDIT: P&P / MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Munn often dresses sharply and comfortably. The “Office Christmas Party” actress has been spotted on and off the red carpet in neutral and printed thigh-high boots, pumps and strappy sandals by Brian Atwood, Stuart Weitzman, Tory Burch and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, her looks also feature Louise et Cie loafers, Forsake work boots and Gucci slides. Her day-to-day styles usually include black and white sneakers by Converse and Adidas, though she owns numerous Avre pairs that are her go-to’s.

Discover Munn’s best shoe moments in the gallery.

Bring your next look sporty comfort with white sneakers.

Reebok, sneakers, white sneakers, chunky sneakers, athletic sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Reebok Walk Ultra 7 sneakers, $50 (was $70).

New Balance, sneakers, white sneakers, chunky sneakers, athletic sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: New Balance 57/40 sneakers, $120.

Adidas, sneakers, white sneakers, chunky sneakers, athletic sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Adidas UltraBoost 21 sneakers, $135 (was $180).

Merrell Sponsored By Merrell

Women in the Wild

Merrell is redefining self-care by empowering and encouraging females to spend more time outside.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad