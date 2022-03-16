Olivia Jade Elevates Oversized Blazer & Baggy Jeans With Pointy Boots at Sunny Vodka Party

Olivia Jade stepped out in a trendy, oversized look last night.

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum attended the Sunny Vodka Party in LA on Tuesday. The party was thrown for Sunny Vodka, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou’s new liquor. Stassie attended the event, as well as Tana Mongeau and Chantel Jeffries. Olivia wore a black oversized blazer left unbuttoned with a black bra top underneath. She also wore a pair of high-waisted baggy off-white pants with blue stitching and several pockets. She kept her accessories to a minimum and wore her dark hair down in loose waves.

Olivia Jade at the Sunny Vodka Launch Party in Los Angeles on March 15. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

The influencer added a sleek pair of boots to her look. She slipped into a pair of black pointed-toe boots with a heel, giving Jade an extra boost. Her footwear style was made up of leather and finished off her look with a classic touch. Leather boots like Jade’s are timeless, due to their versatile hue and texture. Similar pairs in black or brown suede and leather can be paired with almost any ensemble, from casual to formal.

A closer look at Olivia’s boots. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Jade often keeps her shoe style sharp and versatile. The daughter of Lori Laughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli usually wears versatile heels suited for year-round wear on the red carpet, including black, tan and nude sandals and pumps. Her off-duty footwear hails from from a range of brands, such as Zara mules ,Gucci platform loafers and Fendi boots. She also wears sneakers in low-top and chunky styles by Converse, Balenciaga and Nike when off-duty.

