Olivia Jade Serves Spring Style in Pastel Crop Top & Pink Pumps at Casablanca x Maxfield’s Désert Psychédélique Launch Party

Olivia Jade made a spring style statement while attending Casablanca and Maxfield’s intimate cocktail event in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The luxury label and retailer hosted a party to celebrate the launch of their new collection, Désert Psychédélique.

Evan Ross, Gabrielle Ryan, The Clermont Twins, Jay Critch, Princess Nokia, Jadah Blue and Soukeyna Diouf were attendance to get a preview of the collaboration.

Olivia Jade at the Casablanca x Maxfield launch event in Los Angeles on April 12, 2022. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Jade had all eyes on her as she light up the room in a multicolored halterneck top by Casablanca. The crop top features vertically striped details with rib knit trim in a rainbow-like pattern. The YouTube star teamed the garment with high-waist white pants. The bottom had a flared leg, which offered a ’70s vibe.

She kept her accessories minimal by adding gold hoop earrings and touted her essentials in a small green beaded clutch. The 22-year-old influencer resembled her mother Lori Loughlin’s “Full House” character as she swapped her brunette tresses for red waves.

Olivia Jade attends the Casablanca x Maxfield launch event in Los Angeles on April 12, 2022. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

To ground everything, the influencer slipped into a pair of pale pink pumps. The classic high heels had a triangular pointed-toe and a thin stiletto heel. Pointed-toe pumps are an essential shoe style to have in your wardrobe. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction proves both luxe and durable.

A closer look at Olivia Jade’s pale pink pumps at the Casablanca x Maxfield launch party in Los Angeles on April 12, 2022. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

When it comes to fashion, Jade has an affinity for trendy and modern pieces. The “Dancing With the Stars” alum has also made a name for herself in the fashion industry by collaborating with online retailer Princess Polly.

