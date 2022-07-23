×
Olivia Culpo Joins Vince Camuto for Its Pre-Fall 2022 Collection Launch Event in a Soft Yellow Corset Top and Strappy White Sandals

By Amina Ayoud
Vince Camuto Celebrates Pre-Fall 2022 Collection Launch
Olivia Culpo joined Vince Camuto in Los Angeles on Wednesday at the footwear brand’s pre-fall 2022 collection event.

The fashion influencer joined former Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes and other fashion insiders at the brand’s collection launch event at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood on July 20. Attendees were immersed in a day of wellness starting with a private sculpt class led by Megan Roup on the picturesque Skyline Deck at the Sunset Strip hotel. Following the workout, guests enjoyed custom kombucha mocktails, ear seeding and facials while previewing the Vince Camuto’s latest range of footwear and handbags.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: (L-R) Jasmine Tookes and Olivia Culpo attend the Vince Camuto Pre-Fall 2022 Collection Launch celebration at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on July 20, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
(L-R) Jasmine Tookes and Olivia Culpo attend the Vince Camuto pre-fall 2022 collection launch celebration at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on July 20, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Vince Camuto

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Olivia Culpo attends the Vince Camuto Pre-Fall 2022 Collection Launch celebration at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on July 20, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Olivia Culpo attends the Vince Camuto pre-fall 2022 collection launch celebration at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on July 20, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Vince Camuto

At the event, Culph was clad in a creamy yellow colored button up top with long sleeves and a silky finish. The top was layered over with a soft yellow corset made of a seemingly sturdy material. The button up peaked out from behind the hem of the corset, creating a more dynamic look through layering. The star paired the soft yellow top with oversized shorts in a similar shade, the pieces looking like a set. Culpo wore silver shiny studs, but kept the accessorizing to a minimum. The influencer walked around the event space, checking out the shoes and bags, even taking photos with some of the colorful merchandise.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Olivia Culpo attends the Vince Camuto Pre-Fall 2022 Collection Launch celebration at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on July 20, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Olivia Culpo attends the Vince Camuto pre-fall 2022 collection launch celebration at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on July 20, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Vince Camuto

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Olivia Culpo attends the Vince Camuto Pre-Fall 2022 Collection Launch celebration at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on July 20, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Olivia Culpo attends the Vince Camuto pre-fall 2022 collection launch celebration at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on July 20, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Vince Camuto

The influencer went matchy-matchy with Tookes, both fashionable folk donning white Vince Camuto Sanda sandal heels. The strappy shoes had geometric toes and thin straps that climbed up the feet, coming together with a slingback strap. The heels themselves were also geometric with a diamond-like shape with a tapered flat bottom. The sheer white contrasts the yellow tones nicely, bringing out the bright shade of the corset top further. Sandal heels have become increasingly popular with many celebrities and fashion fanatics alike, flattering their feet with the simplistic geometric style for the summertime.

See some of Olivia Culpo’s best street style moments.

