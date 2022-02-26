×
Olivia Culpo Transforms in a Brown Wrap Dress and Towering Platforms in a Fun Valentino Video

By Jacorey Moon
Olivia Culpo is a Valentino poster child in her latest Instagram post. The influencer shared a fun “get ready with me” style video on the social media platform Friday that showed her posting with a stylish handbag for a “Valentino Rendezvous.”

For the first outfit, Culpo donned a blue monochromatic outfit consisting of a spaghetti-strapped bralette that featured ruffles throughout, paired with matching shorts and a coordinating blouse that she wore around her elbows. For shoes, she slipped on a pair of fur-lined brown moccasin slippers.

As for the next look, Culpo wore a brown wrap dress that incorporated a plunging neckline, lapels and a hemline that landed at the top of her legs. The garment had a suit vibe to it and incorporated buttons and a sleek skirt.

For accessories, she modeled a $3,200 white Valentino OneStud handbag that had one jumbo stud in the middle of the micro shoulder bag along with gold hardware.

Valentino Garavani One Stud Leather Shoulder Bag
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To finish off everything, Culpo slipped on a pair of white platform pumps that had a slim ankle strap for security. The heels had a height of approximately 4 inches and a pointed-toe design.

When it comes to Culpo’s essential style, she tends to wear trendy and modern clothes that align with her fun and flirty interests. Culpo recently popped on a Western-inspired monochromatic look consisting of a cutout top, boot-cut jeans and black pointed-toe leather booties. Also, she recently wore a furry hooded vest, leather leggings and pointed-toe ankle boots for an ensemble that brought warmth during her snowy visit to Colorado.

To grace red carpets, Culpo puts on designs from brands such as Julien Macdonald, Ralph & Russo and Retrofête. She has also starred in campaigns for brands like Rampage and Express.

