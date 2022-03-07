Olivia Culpo Holds Court in Shiny 6-Inch Platform Sandals & Off-the-Shoulder Dress for Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Culpo looked ultra-chic at the Valentino fall 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. The event turned into a star-studded affair as celebrities like Chloe Bailey, Anitta, Maluma, Zendaya and Vanessa Hudgens all popped out to get the first look at the new collection.

Culpo arrived in a black off-the-shoulder dress. The short garment included ruched elastic around the bodice and puffy quarter-length sleeves. In true fashion form, the influencer elevated the monochromatic moment with small frames and a few midi rings. She continued to complement her look with neutral makeup and a black Valentino shoulder bag. The leather accessory was complete with gold chain straps and embossed with the Italian label’s signature V logo at the center.

Olivia Culpo attends the Valentino Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Olivia Culpo at the Valentino fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

She opted for an updo hairstyle and let a few strands drape on the sides of her face. As for footwear, Culpo tied her look together with the Valentino Garavani Tan-Go platform pumps. The sky high patent leather heels included a thin adjustable ankle strap with the logo signature buckle fastening and a 6-inch block heel.

When it comes to fashion, Culpo tends to gravitate towards trendy and modern clothes that align with her fun and flirty interests. Last month, she made quite the statement at Revolve’s “Homecoming Weekend” pre-Super Bowl party. The socialite wore a neon yellow two-piece set with a sheer chiffon blazer by Lapointe. On her feet was a pair of hot pink pointed-toe heels.

