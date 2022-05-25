Olivia Culpo’s ‘Tinker Bell’ Dress & Sinuous Sandals Bring Glitter & Glamour to Las Vegas

Olivia Culpo spread glitter and glamour in Las Vegas at Waldorf Astoria today.

The model lit up the hotel lobby floor in a shimmering blue mini dress from Poster Girl with strappy sandals by Rene Caovilla. “Channeling Vegas Tinker Bell,” she captioned the photo. Her sinuous sandals, also in the turquoise hue, were equally showstoppers with straps that climbed and circled up the calves.

Surrounded by flowers, Culpo posed in the commanding outfit — a perfect fit the Sin City aesthetic, known a fashion fantasia of playful party looks.

Sometimes, you have to keep the jewelry at home because when you have an ensemble like this — it’s a statement all by itself.

To go with this number, Culpo styled her hair in a fresh bob — a side part, where her hair comes down ever-so-wavy, like a timeless hairstyle.

It’s an empowering look, made even more bold by her footwear. High heels aren’t just a type of shoe. For many, the popular style is a way to channel femininity, power, and even sexiness. Needless to say, there’s an undeniable allure when it comes to the feelings associated with heels. It only makes sense that the popularity of women’s heels transcends decades, from the kitten heels of the ’50s to the platforms of the ’70s to the strappy heels of the ’90s. High heels have history—and some serious staying power.