Olivia Culpo Brightens Up Super Bowl Weekend in Hot Pink Heels With Neon Yellow Crop Top & Mini Skirt

Olivia Culpo made a vibrant arrival on the red carpet on Friday at the Revolve “Homecoming Weekend” pre-Super Bowl party. The two-day mega event included next level headlining performances by global superstar Justin Bieber, special guest Drake and an epic DJ set by Marshmello.

Several celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Lizzo, Teyana Taylor, Shawn Mendez, Ciara, Megan Thee Stallion, Jeff Bezos, Logan Paul, Nicole Scherzinger, Leonardo DiCaprio, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum, Winnie Harlow, Tyga and Diplo all stepped out for the pop up bash.

Olivia Culpo at the “Homecoming Weekend” in Los Angeles, CA on February 12, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Homecoming Wee

Culpo was among the many famous faces to pull up to the star-studded affair. The fashion influencer wore a head-turning neon yellow two-piece ensemble. The outfit consisted of a sleeveless ruched crop top and a matching mini skirt and a sheer chiffon blazer by Lapointe that she draped over her shoulders.

She opted for glittery makeup and styled her brunette tresses in loose beach waves. She accessorized her monochromatic outfit with small gold hoop earrings and a cream quilted handbag. The “Other Woman” star finished off her colorful look with a pair of hot pink stiletto pumps. The satin silhouette included a sharp pointed toe and an extremely thin heel.

Olivia Culpo at the Revolve “Homecoming Weekend” event in Los Angeles, CA on February 12, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Homecoming Wee

When it comes to footwear, Culpo has a penchant for statement pumps, sandals and versatile boots. Some of her favorite brands include Jacquemus, Vince Camuto, Adidas, Bottega Veneta and Gia Borghini.

