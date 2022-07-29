Olivia Culpo Puts a Colorful Twist on Classic Summer Outfit With Muscle T-Shirt, Baseball Cap & Pointy Mules

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

If you aren’t following Olivia Culpo on Instagram yet, you need to start. The actress and fashion influencer often shares sensational style inspiration to her five million and counting followers.

Culpo’s latest upload was flooded with several green hearts in honor of her eye-catching accessories and bold footwear choice. Although she simply captioned the post, “Business as usual” her ensemble was more on the relaxed side than tailored.

Culpo put her own spin on a classic summer outfit. The 30-year-old social media personality served a sporty-chic style moment in a white crewneck muscle T-shirt, which she paired with high-waist denim shorts. Culpo followed along with a monochromatic by completing her look will green additions. She covered her signature brunette tresses with a Jacquemus baseball cap and a small shoulder bag.

When it came down to footwear, “The Other Woman” star finished off her look with Gia Borghini Perni 04 Pointy Open Toe Mule. A curvy, plunging topline balances the dramatically pointed toe of a mule whose profile ascends gracefully to cantilever over a lofty 3.5 inch stiletto. Mules are shoes featuring an open back without any type of strap or constraint on the heel. Mules were first popularized in the 17th century as bedroom slippers, later becoming fashionable thanks to wealthy women in the French court. The style can feature a variety of heel heights, with closed-toe mules often featuring flat soles while open-toe varieties often feature high heels.

Gia Borghini Perni 04 Pointy Open Toe Mule. CREDIT: Nordstrom

When it comes to fashion, Culpo tends to gravitate towards trendy and modern clothing that aligns with her fun and flirty interests. She has a shoe wardrobe that consists of statement pumps, strappy sandals and versatile boots. Some of her favorite brands include Jacquemus, Vince Camuto, Adidas, Bottega Veneta and Gia Borghini.

Slip into a pair of stylish mules this summer.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Brelanie Sandal, $50 (was $100).

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Lipa Sandal, $65 (was $100).

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: New York and Company Evelina Heel Slide Sandal, $80.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Olivia Culpo’s best street style moments.