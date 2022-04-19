×
Olivia Culpo Gives Western Style Inspiration a White-Hot Twist for Coachella in Tank Top, Mini Skirt & Floral Boots With Sisters Sophia and Aurora

By Jacorey Moon
Olivia Culpo and her sisters go with the flow for L’Agence. The influencer sister group was recently spotted while the trio attended the first weekend of Coachella while wearing L’Agence looks suitable for the windy desert in Indio, Calif.

Olivia Culpo, Sophia Culpo, Aurora Culpo, L'Agence, Boots, April 19 2022
Olivia Culpo and her sisters while enjoying weekend one of Coachella in Indio, Calif., on April 16, 2022.
CREDIT: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Olivia Culpo, Louis Vuitton, cutoffs, L'Agence, Boots, April 19 2022
Olivia Culpo enjoying weekend one of Coachella in Indio, Calif., on April 16, 2022.
CREDIT: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

For Olivia, she donned an off-white tank top that had a button-up front, which she left partially open for an edgy touch. Olivia also wore a white denim skirt that had distressing at the hips. She elected to keep her accessories trendy and wore a matching braided belt, metallic hoop earrings, an assortment of rings and a backwards tan cap paired with a Louis Vuitton backpack.

Cream-colored off-white floral printed western boots grounded her attire. The floral-print boots had a pointed-toe design.

Sophia Culpo enjoying weekend one of Coachella in Indio, Calif., on April 16, 2022.
CREDIT: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

As for Sophia, she wore a flowy, sleeveless white midi dress that had a plunging crew neckline. She accessorized with a white belt that had a shiny silver chain, and she also threw on a few silver bracelets, rings, a simple matching necklace and chandelier earrings.

Sophia completed her look with cream-colored suede booties. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches, and they had a pointed-toe shape for a modern feel.

Aurora Culpo, dress, L'Agence, Boots, April 19 2022
Aurora Culpo enjoying weekend one of Coachella in Indio, Calif., on April 16, 2022.
CREDIT: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

And finally, Aurora wore a baby pink silk slip dress with spaghetti straps and a flowy disposition that also incorporated a string of buttons down the middle. Aurora finished off her ensemble with a chic metallic necklace, two shiny bracelets and a white square handbag.

Also, Aurora slipped on a pair of neutral-colored pointed-toe western boots that had silver toe caps for a fun, unifying touch.

The Culpo sisters have strived to make their marks within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Vince Camuto.

