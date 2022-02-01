×
Olivia Culpo and Her Sisters Transform From Morning Messes to Chic Boss Ladies in Hilarious Video

Olivia Culpo and her sisters go from hectic to fabulous in her latest post.

The influencer shared a video on Instagram yesterday that showed a day in the life with her sisters Aurora and Sophia. For Olivia’s ensemble, she donned monochromatic brown loungewear that featured a loose flowy top and equally baggy pants. Sophia opted for an oversized pink sweatshirt that doubled as a dress, and she accessorized with a tiara, a leather biker cap and a silver Prada handbag. And finally, for Aurora, she popped on a fuzzy white robe and a decorated headscarf.

To ground their varying outfits, Olivia slipped on a pair of brown slippers, Sophia wore a white knee-high boot and a black cowboy boot for a mix and matched the moment, and Aurora had on a pair of fuzzy pink slippers.

Olivia has a keen and fashion-forward eye that allows her to wear popular trends like bright embellished pumps or neutral-colored getups that all still have her fun, flirty flair. When she’s not dressed up, she wears slouchy and festive loungewear that has a relaxed vibe. And for shoes, she usually gravitates towards knee-high boots and other forms of heels that tie her moment together nicely.

When she decides to grace a red carpet, she dons designs from brands such as Julien Macdonald, Ralph & Russo and Retrofête. She has also starred in campaigns for brands like Rampage and Express.

