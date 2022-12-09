Olivia Culpo Gets Festive With Revolve in Black Cutout Minidress & Thigh-High Peep-Toe Boots

Olivia Culpo celebrated the holidays with Revolve last night.

The influencer attended the Revolve x AT&T Winterland event in Los Angeles on Thursday. Revolve launched a winter wonderland pop-up shop with 1,000 guests and many stars including Tia Mowry, Winnie Harlow, Natalia Bryant and Shanina Shaik. The public can visit the winter-inspired shop this weekend.

Culpo attends Revolve x AT&T Winterland on Dec. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Culpo attended the event in a monochrome black outfit. She wore a minidress from Revolve. Her Camila Coelho dress featured a cutout design at the neckline and bodice with a thin strap tied through. The dress also featured mesh long sleeves. Culpo added a black top handle bag with gold hardware.

Culpo attends Revolve x AT&T Winterland on Dec. 8, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

For footwear, the reality tv star added a pair of thigh-high boots. Her black boots were made of soft suede material and featured a thin stiletto heel that added at least 4 inches to Culpo’s height. The boots also included an unexpectedly sharp pointed peep-toe design.

When it comes to her personal fashion taste, Culpo tends to gravitate towards trendy and modern clothing. She has a shoe wardrobe that consists of statement pumps, strappy sandals and versatile boots. For formal occasions, her red carpet looks feature similar heels from Balenciaga, Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and more luxury labels. However, she also likes to stay comfortable when dressing casually, as evidenced from her outings in Valentino flats, Gucci slides and boots from Khaite and Dior.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Olivia Culpo’s best street style moments.