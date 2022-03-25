Olivia Culpo Blooms in Red-Hot Hues With Floral Minidress, Cropped Jacket & Strappy Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Culpo is ravishing in red. The influencer shared a photoset on Instagram Wednesday that showed the entrepreneur wearing a bold, spring-inspired look.

The influencer went with a red cropped leather jacket from Kulakovsky that had structured lapels for a sophisticated appearance. Underneath, she coordinated with a red plunging floral-printed minidress from Magda Butrym that matched perfectly with her outerwear.

As for accessories, she carries a quilted red Chanel handbag that had silver hardware for a pristine finish. She pulled her hair back into a slick style that added a refined touch to her attire and kept it simple.

Culpo slipped on a pair of red strappy sandals from By Far that tied her ensemble together perfectly. The shoes were made with rubber and had a height of approximately 3 inches for a stylish and bold appearance.

The actress has a flirty and trendy clothing taste that she displays on her Instagram feed and during live appearances alike. Recently, she wore a black off-the-shoulder dress paired with black platform pumps while attending the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week. Also, she showed her penchant for western-themed clothing in a black long-sleeve cutout top paired with flared matching trousers and black pointed-toe booties.

When the time comes for Culpo to grace a red carpet, she dons designs from brands such as Julien Macdonald, Ralph & Russo and Retrofête. She has also starred in campaigns for brands like Rampage and Express.

