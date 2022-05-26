Olivia Culpo Takes the Plunge In Low-Cut Red Dress With High Center Split & Pumps for Cannes amfAR Gala 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Culpo always bring her fashion A-game every time she steps out. And her latest appearance was no different. The fashion influencer was a lady in red while attending the amfAR Gala during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in France today.

The media personality graced the carpet in a plunging red gown. The slick number had pointy shoulder pads, a deep V-neckline, long structured sleeves and a thigh-high center split. To amp up the glam factor, Culpo added a pair of dainty chandelier earrings and a chunky diamond bracelet.

Olivia Culpo attends the amfAR Gala during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival 2022 on May 26, 2022. CREDIT: Venezia2020/IPA / SplashNews.com

She exuded true Hollywood glamour by parting her hair to the side and slicking it down. Culpo was clearly feeling monochrome at the moment as she tied her look together with a bold red lip and Jimmy Choo’s Clemie Clutch.

When it came down to footwear, the model slipped into the label’s Anouk pump. The Jimmy Choo Anouk Pointy Toe Pump is characterized by its clean, simple silhouette. Crafted in Italy, the high heels are lined with leather, finished with a red patent leather upper and have a heel height that measures at approximately 4.7 inches.

Jimmy Choo ‘Anouk’ Pointy Toe Pumps.

The amfAR Gala raises funds and awareness for the Foundation for Aids Research, held as an annual charity event with A-list attendees during the Cannes Film Festival. This year’s occasion was held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc and honors Robert De Niro, also including a fashion show and performances by Christina Aguilera, Charli XCX and Ricky Martin.

