Olivia Culpo Shows How She Gets Ready in a Polka Dot Dress and White Mesh Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Culpo dazzles in a mostly white look.

The socialite and entrepreneur posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her wearing super chic attire for “get ready with me” content. For the base layer, Culpo popped on a matching emerald lingerie set. Then, she slipped on a black and white polka-dotted Fendi minidress that featured foulard-collar and a flouncy design that gave the garment body when she moved. She paired with white tights, which help to amplify her sophisticated vibe. Culpo accessorized the look with a matching set of Fendi hairpins, gold dangling earrings and a brown Fendi First Small pouch. The dress is available for purchase at farfetch.com and the bag is available for purchase at Fendi.com.

When it came down to the shoes, Culpo donned a pair of white Bottega Veneta Stretch heels which further elevated her getup. The stretch heel was the shoes of the summer for its breathability and its stark chicness due to the straps and its heel height and was seen on the feet of celebs like Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen and Jordyn Woods.

Culpo is known for her edgy and stylish fashion sense that prompts her to wear bold separates, sleek denim and intricate leather pieces that show she’s not afraid of taking risks and chances. Also shown on her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing daring swimwear, slouchy sweaters and functional activewear that also matches her aesthetic.

For footwear, she has a penchant for pumps, sandals and boots that all add that special Culpo flair. Some of her favorite brands include Jacquemus, Vince Camuto, Bottega Veneta and Gia Borghini.

Pop on a pair of white sandals and refine your outfits.

Flip through the gallery to see Olivia Culpo’s best street style moments.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Bottega Veneta Wardrobe 02 Stretch Sparkle Pump Sandals, $1,650.

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Le Silla Gilda Mesh-Sock Sandals, $900.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Nine West Tabitha 3 Pump, $79.