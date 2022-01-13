Olivia Culpo Gives a Lesson in Neutral Dressing in Tan Jacket, Gray Skirt and Tall Brown Leather Boots

Olivia Culpo makes a strong case for winter neutrals.

The socialite posted a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her wearing a trendy look suitable for the cold weather during her North Carolina visit. For the ensemble, Culpo donned a tan loose-fitting jacket paired with a turtleneck sweater that featured folds of fabric at the neckline. For the lower half, Culpo slipped on a gray skirt that incorporated two pockets and a string of buttons down the middle. She accessorized with a brown leather belt and brown top handle handbag with gold hardware.

For the shoes, Culpo popped on a pair of tall brown leather boots that added a layer of dimension to her warm look.

Culpo has an edgy and trendy sartorial taste that allows her the versatility to wear bold separates, sleek denim and intricate leather pieces that amplify this reputation while also putting her own twist on the trends. Along with those pieces, on her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing daring swimwear, fluffy sweaters and effective activewear that also feels modern and fashion-forward.

When it comes to footwear, she has an affinity for sneakers, pumps, sandals and boots from labels like Vince Camuto, Jacquemus and Bottega Veneta that all have to finish off her bold attire.

And those times when Culpo decides to grace a red carpet, she opts for beautiful creations from brands like Ralph & Russo, Dior, Alberta Ferretti and Aadnevik.

Flip through the gallery to see Culpo’s best street style moments.