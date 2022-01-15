Olivia Culpo Makes an Edgy Statement in a Neutral-Colored Dress and Matching Gia Borghini Big Toe Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Olivia Culpo knows how to make an edgy statement.

The “Reprisal” star posted a photoset on Instagram that showed the socialite in a daring look. For the ensemble, Culpo donned a neutral-colored dress from Aya Muse that featured two thin shoulder straps and a peek-a-boo cutout design on one side, complemented with string ties for an added flair. She accessorized the garment with a tan, brown and white striped handbag, chunky gold hoop earrings and a brown clutch pouch that perfectly accented her vibe.

For the shoes, Culpo opted for a pair of white Gia Borghini big toe sandals that elevated her outfit. The big toe sandal trend was popular this summer, with celebs including Gabrielle Union, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kelly Rowland sporting the silhouette and amplifying its stylish appeal. Although her colorway is out of stock online, a similar version is available on Fwrd.com.

When it comes to Culpo’s signature fashion aesthetic, she’s a fan of creations that have a slight flirty factor that makes the piece feel modern and fresh. On her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing flowy dresses, complex leatherwear, effective activewear, intricate lingerie and slouchy sweaters that all exhibit Culpo’s tastes. On the footwear front, she’s a fan of sandals, pumps, boots and sneakers that all have her special Culpo flair while also finishing off her bold attire.

When the time comes for Culpo to grace a red carpet, she dons designs from brands such as Julien Macdonald, Ralph & Russo and Retrofête.

Put on a pair of big toe sandals and elevate your outfits.

