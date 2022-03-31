Olivia Culpo Shouts Out Her 10 Latest Looks Including Pleated Mules, Crop Tops, Boots & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Culpo was a scene on Wednesday night, where she showed off her 10 most recent looks in a carousel of photos on Instagram.

In the first image, she wore a green boxy trench coat that incorporated billowing sleeves and a hemline that almost came down to her ankles. Underneath, she wore a black peekaboo cutout top from Jacquemus that had a plunging neckline. On the lower half, she had on a pair of black flowy trousers.

Culpo kept her accessories simple with a black square handbag that had gold hardware, and she opted for a pair of gold abstract earrings.

She completed the outfit with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. The shoes had a height of approximately 3 inches for a refined touch.

In the rest of the photos, Culpo showcases diverse shoe styles, including pleated mules, tall, rugged boots and even sporty sneakers that all rounded out her outfits.

Culpo and her fashion tastes tends to gravitate toward flirty, modern and trendy silhouettes. For instance, she recently wore a brown and tan shearling trench coat paired with a matching hat, black leather leggings and beige chunky platform boots. When she graces a red carpet, she dons designs from brands such as Julien Macdonald, Ralph & Russo and Retrofête.

The former Miss Universe has made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like Rampage and Express.

