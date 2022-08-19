Olivia Culpo Reaches Intimidating Heights in 8-Inch Heels & Skintight Latex Overalls With ‘No Stretching’ Limitations for Edgy Photoshoot

Olivia Culpo showed off a few outfits from her latest modeling session.

The actress shared outfits from photoshoot on her Instagram stories. In one shot, she wore a floor-length black dress that featured sheer mesh detailing as well as a high neck and long sleeves.

Culpo on set on Aug. 17. CREDIT: Instagram / Olivia Culpo

Culpo slipped into a pair of towering heels with the outfit. She wore black platform heels with an ankle strap as well as a peep toe design. The platforms added at least 4 inches to the overall height, which rose to at least 8 inches total with the heel.

“I’ve definitely worn some very tall shoes in my day, but these take the cake,” Culpo said in one of her videos as she was helped into the sky-high shoes.

Culpo on set on Aug. 17. CREDIT: Instagram / Olivia Culpo

For another outfit, Culpo donned a black pair of patent leather overalls.The former Miss Universe added matching black leather boots to the skintight fit, which she had a hard time moving around in. She captioned her selfie, “There will be no stretching in this.”

When it comes to her personal fashion taste, Culpo tends to gravitate towards trendy and modern clothing. She has a shoe wardrobe that consists of statement pumps, strappy sandals and versatile boots. Some of her favorite brands include Bottega Veneta, Vince Camuto, Jacquemus, Adidas and Gia Borghini.

