×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Olivia Culpo Reaches Intimidating Heights in 8-Inch Heels & Skintight Latex Overalls With ‘No Stretching’ Limitations for Edgy Photoshoot

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
Vince Camuto Celebrates Pre-Fall 2022 Collection Launch
2021
2021
2020
2020
View Gallery 63 Images

Olivia Culpo showed off a few outfits from her latest modeling session.

The actress shared outfits from photoshoot on her Instagram stories. In one shot, she wore a floor-length black dress that featured sheer mesh detailing as well as a high neck and long sleeves.

olivia culpo, instagram, black dress, platform heels, modeling
Culpo on set on Aug. 17.
CREDIT: Instagram / Olivia Culpo

Culpo slipped into a pair of towering heels with the outfit. She wore black platform heels with an ankle strap as well as a peep toe design. The platforms added at least 4 inches to the overall height, which rose to at least 8 inches total with the heel.

“I’ve definitely worn some very tall shoes in my day, but these take the cake,” Culpo said in one of her videos as she was helped into the sky-high shoes.

olivia culpo, instagram, modeling black leather overalls, boots
Culpo on set on Aug. 17.
CREDIT: Instagram / Olivia Culpo

For another outfit, Culpo donned a black pair of patent leather overalls.The former Miss Universe added matching black leather boots to the skintight fit, which she had a hard time moving around in. She captioned her selfie, “There will be no stretching in this.”

When it comes to her personal fashion taste, Culpo tends to gravitate towards trendy and modern clothing. She has a shoe wardrobe that consists of statement pumps, strappy sandals and versatile boots. Some of her favorite brands include Bottega Veneta, Vince Camuto, Jacquemus, Adidas and Gia Borghini.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Olivia Culpo’s best street style moments.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad