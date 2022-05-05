Olivia Culpo Serves Chic Glamour in Thong Sandals & Floral Mini Skirt for Michael Kors Cocktail Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Culpo was dressed to impress at the Michael Kors x Ellesse cocktail party today.

The fashion influencer was ultra-chic as she stepped out in a white two-piece set. The ensemble consisted of a cropped tank top and high-waist mini skirt. Both pieces were complete with floral embroidery all-over.

Olivia Culpo arrives at the Michael Kors X Ellesse cocktail party in London on May 4, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Olivia Culpo arrives at the Michael Kors X Ellesse cocktail party in London on May 4, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

To place emphasis on her look, she opted for minimal accessories, neutral glam with a soft pink pout and slicked her brunette tresses back into a bun. Completing her look was a pair of nude strappy thong sandals. The creamy-neutral tone heels had a pointy outer sole, thong strap and thin stiletto heel. The most popular styles often include neutral leather or suede uppers, as well as stiletto or block heels for an added height boost—as seen in new styles by Marc Fisher and Stuart Weitzman.

Olivia Culpo arrives at the Michael Kors X Ellesse cocktail party in London on May 4, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

When it comes to fashion, Culpo tends to gravitate towards trendy and modern clothing that aligns with her fun and flirty interests. For example, she made a statement at Coachella in a floor-length brown fringe dress, Daisy Duke shorts and white Western boots. She has a shoe wardrobe that consists of statement pumps, sandals and versatile boots. Some of her favorite brands include Jacquemus, Vince Camuto, Adidas, Bottega Veneta and Gia Borghini.

A closer look at Olivia Culpo’s nude strappy sandals. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Slip into a pair of nude strappy sandals.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Nadia Tan Patent, $100.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Nine West Tidle Sandal, $85.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Vikki Ankle Tie Sandal, $128.