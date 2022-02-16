Olivia Culpo Sparkles in Silver Sequined Mini Dress and Metallic Sandals for Michael Kors’ Fall 22 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Culpo shines bright in silver. The influencer was spotted while arriving at the Michael Kors Fall 22 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday. The show had celebrity guests such as Blake Lively, Brooke Shields, Emily Ratajkowski, Lori Harvey, Nina Garcia, Anna Wintour and Gigi Hadid.

For Culpo’s outfit, she opted for an oversized white blazer that had baggy long-sleeves and satin-finishings for a clean, uniform look. Underneath, she wore a silver sequined spaghetti strap dress that featured a plunging neckline for a modern touch. She accessorized with silver chandelier earrings and over pieces of sparkly jewelry.

Olivia Culpo arriving at Michael Kors’ Fall 22 runway show during NYFW on Feb. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

To finish off everything, Culpo chose a pair of silver metallic sandals that completed her attire while adding another eye-catching element.

A closer look at Olivia Culpo’s silver sandals. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to Culpo’s essential style, she tends to wear trendy and modern clothes that align with her distinct fun, flirty and girly tastes. For example, we’ve recently seen her show off her affinity for bright colors in a matching yellow ensemble paired with punchy pink heels. And we’ve even seen her wear a polka dot dress paired with mesh heels that displays her penchant for a popular shoe silhouette (Bottega Veneta Stretch heels) and her eye for exciting prints.

