Olivia Culpo Suits Up in White and Poses With Fendi’s Peekaboo Handbag in a New Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Culpo looks like a total Fendi poster child in her latest Instagram post. The influencer shared a photoset on the social media platform on Friday that showed her modeling a full look from the Italian luxury brand, including two sizes of its signature Peekaboo handbag.

Culpo elected to wear a streamlined outfit in the photos and went with a white suit consisting of a blazer that featured silk trim. Underneath, she donned a white bra embellished with a metal Fendi O’Lock buckle in the middle. The pants also had a loose yet structured feel, with a crease running down the middle of each leg.

As for accessories, Culpo popped on a pair of the brand’s gold-colored O’Lock circular earrings and a matching watch. In the photos, she carried the Peekaboo ISeeU Petite bag, as well as its miniature version, made in yellow padded Nappa leather with gold finishes.

Although her shoes were not in the first shot, in the second slide, it’s revealed that Culpo slipped on a pair of gold and silver Fendi First metallic strappy sandals. The heels had a height of approximately three inches and added glitz to her tidy look.

Related Emma Roberts Is Polished in a Flower-Embroidered Valentino Halter Dress and Matching Platform Pumps at Bergdorf Goodman Event Serena Williams Impressively Dances & Dips in Studded Valentino Heels & Ruffled Mini Dress Kris Jenner Pops in Hot Pink Cape Dress With Studded Pumps at 'The Kardashians' Hulu Premiere With Corey Gamble

Culpo is known for her trendy and modern clothing tastes. For example, she recently wore a navy blue gown that had a plunging neckline, voluminous shoulders and a thigh-high slit paired with sleek black patent leather ankle-strap pumps for the LaQuan Smith and Net-a-Porter pre-Oscars celebration. She also showed her affinity for mixing textures when she wore a brown-shearling lined coat with black faux-leather leggings and beige combat boots for a jet-setting outfit she posted on Instagram.

When the time comes for the former Miss Universe to grace a red carpet, she dons designs from brands such as Julien Macdonald, Ralph & Russo and Retrofête. She has also starred in campaigns for brands like Rampage and Express.

Flip through the gallery to see Culpo’s best street style moments.