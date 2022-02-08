Olivia Culpo Delivers Winter-Luxe Style in Furry Hooded Vest, Leather Leggings & Pointed-Toe Ankle Boots for Colorado Getaway

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Culpo knows how to make a fashionable statement. On Monday, the media personality and model shared a slew of new photos on Instagram from her snowy mountain getaway to Colorado. Culpo seemed to be enjoying some much needed family time with her sisters.

“I could get use to mountain life,” she wrote under the photos.

The fashion influencer made sure to bundle up for the freezing temperatures. She kept warm in a furry black hooded vest, which she wore over a skintight turtleneck. Culpo added a pop of color to her look by including a cropped green knit sweater vest. She paired her layered top with black leather leggings.

To tie everything together, the “Other Woman” star covered her straight brunette locs with a black cuffed beanie and kept her hands free with a studded crossbody bag. On her feet, was a pair of sharp pointed-toe boots. The ankle-length silhouette included a zipper on the inner sole and a short curved heel.

Over the weekend, she showcased more of her winter style as she posed in a brown leather outfit that consisted of a jacket, leggings and chunky brown and beige snow boots.

When it comes to fashion, the socialite is known for having exquisite taste. Culpo has an edgy style that prompts her to wear bold separates, sleek denim and intricate leather pieces. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will notice that she is not afraid to take risks. She tends to gravitates towards intricate peekaboo garments, risky swimwear, slouchy sweaters, functional activewear and oversized suiting. As for footwear, she has penchant for pumps, sandals and boots. Some of her favorite brands include Jacquemus, Vince Camuto, Adidas, Bottega Veneta and Gia Borghini.

