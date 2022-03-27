Olivia Culpo Strikes a Pose in Midnight Blue Dress & Pointy Pumps for Pre-Oscars Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether Olivia Culpo is hitting the red carpet or the pavement, or posting on Instagram, the former Miss Universe is always bringing her sartorial A-game.

Along with other famous faces like Winnie Harlow and Julia Fox, Culpo attended the LaQuan Smith and Net-a-Porter pre-Oscars celebration Thursday at Olivetta in West Hollywood, Calif. Getting polished up for the occasion, the model donned a navy dress with a plunging neckline, voluminous shoulders and a thigh-high slit.

Olivia Culpo wearing a navy blue dress with a plunging neckline, voluminous shoulders and a sultry thigh-high slit. CREDIT: Getty

The 29-year-old fashion influencer, who posed for photos with Harlow and renowned photographer Greg Swales, styled the midnight blue number with a pair of sleek black patent leather ankle-strap pumps featuring a timeless pointy-toe silhouette. Wearing her dark brown mane up in a braided ponytail, she pulled the glamorous look together with some sparkling blue earrings.

A closer look at Olivia Culpo wearing glossy, pointy-toed black patent leather ankle-strap pumps. CREDIT: Getty

Olivia Culpo strikes a pose with fashion photographer Greg Swales and fellow model Winnie Harlow at the pre-Oscars get-together in Hollywood. CREDIT: Getty

(L-R) Net-a-Porter president Alison Loehnis, LaQuan Smith, and Julia Fox arrive on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER/La

