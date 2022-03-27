×
Olivia Culpo Strikes a Pose in Midnight Blue Dress & Pointy Pumps for Pre-Oscars Party

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether Olivia Culpo is hitting the red carpet or the pavement, or posting on Instagram, the former Miss Universe is always bringing her sartorial A-game.

Along with other famous faces like Winnie Harlow and Julia Fox, Culpo attended the LaQuan Smith and Net-a-Porter pre-Oscars celebration Thursday at Olivetta in West Hollywood, Calif. Getting polished up for the occasion, the model donned a navy dress with a plunging neckline, voluminous shoulders and a thigh-high slit.

olivia culpo, navy blue dress, black patent leather pumps, pre-oscars party
Olivia Culpo wearing a navy blue dress with a plunging neckline, voluminous shoulders and a sultry thigh-high slit.
CREDIT: Getty

The 29-year-old fashion influencer, who posed for photos with Harlow and renowned photographer Greg Swales, styled the midnight blue number with a pair of sleek black patent leather ankle-strap pumps featuring a timeless pointy-toe silhouette. Wearing her dark brown mane up in a braided ponytail, she pulled the glamorous look together with some sparkling blue earrings.

Olivia Culpo wearing black ankle-strap pumps, black patent leather pumps
A closer look at Olivia Culpo wearing glossy, pointy-toed black patent leather ankle-strap pumps.
CREDIT: Getty

olivia culpo, winnie harlow, greg swales
Olivia Culpo strikes a pose with fashion photographer Greg Swales and fellow model Winnie Harlow at the pre-Oscars get-together in Hollywood.
CREDIT: Getty

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: (L-R) Net-a-Porter President Alison Loehnis, LaQuan Smith, and Julia Fox arrive as NET-A-PORTER and Laquan Smith host an intimate dinner in Los Angeles to kick off Oscars weekend at Olivetta on March 24, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER/LaQuan Smith)
(L-R) Net-a-Porter president Alison Loehnis, LaQuan Smith, and Julia Fox arrive on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER/La

Scroll through the gallery for a look at some of Culpo’s best street style moments.

Shop the look for yourself.

Marc Fisher LTD Sereno Leather Ankle-Strap Pump
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Sereno Leather Ankle-Strap Pump, $150; neimanmarcus.com

Nine West Faiz Pointy Toe Ankle Strap Pumps
CREDIT: Macys

To Buy: Nine West Faiz Pointy Toe Ankle Strap Pumps, $62 (was $89); macys.com

jessica simpson wanita pump
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Wanita Pump, $70; dsw.com

