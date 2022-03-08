Olivia Culpo Takes a Risk in Edgy Cutout Bodysuit With Romantic Ruffled Skirt & Pearl Pyramid Heels at Giambattista Valli’s Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Culpo has been slaying Paris Fashion Week. The fashion influencer had all eyes on her as she arrived at the Giambattista Valli show in Paris on Monday. Culpo stepped out in a fabulous white outfit that consisted of a sleeveless white bodysuit that had a plunging scoop neckline and a wide oval-shaped cutout at the center.

She paired her risky one-piece top with a long ruffled sheer skirt. The flowy garment had an elasticized waist and was tiered with several tulle layers. To further elevate the moment, the model added dangling diamond earrings and a tiny powder blue clutch.

Olivia Culpo arrives at the Giambattista Valli fall/winter 2022-2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

To really let her outfit do all of the talking, she slicked her brown tresses back into a bun. Her makeup was the best part of her look. Culpo opted for a metallic silver smokey eye with dramatic eyeliner that was drawn onto the tops of her lids and a neutral glossy lip.

When it came down to footwear, the socialite topped her look off with clear pumps. The style included a slightly pointed-toe that was adorned with pearls, a thin ankle strap and a small pyramid heel.

The social media personality has been pulling out all the stops for her Paris Fashion Week looks. She looked ultra-chic at the Valentino fall 2022 fashion show earlier this week. Culpo wore an off-the-shoulder black dress with Valentino Garavani Tan-Go platform pumps. The height defying heels included a thin adjustable ankle strap with the logo signature buckle fastening and 6-inch block heel.

