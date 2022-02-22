Olivia Culpo Embraces Western Style With Cowboy Hat & Daring Cut-Out Top in Wyoming

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Culpo gives monochromatic dressing another go. The influencer shared a photo on Instagram today that showed the model visiting Wyoming donning a sleek ensemble suitable for the snowy winter weather.

For the outfit, Culpo wore an all-black outfit encompassing a black long-sleeve top that featured cutouts on the front of the shirt and a crisscross strap. On the lower half, she slipped on a pair of slightly flared black trousers that gave her attire a nice finish. She accessorized with a black leather belt that had a gold buckle and a black cowgirl hat that added a western twist to her look. Also, she carried a black Chanel handbag with silver and black handles and silver hardware.

To complete everything, Culpo popped on a pair of black pointed-toe leather booties that tied her appearance together while also adding a little shine to her vibe.

When it comes to Culpo’s essential style, she tends to wear trendy and modern clothes that align with her distinct fun, flirty and girly tastes. For example, recently, we’ve seen Culpo don a sparkling sequined mini dress paired with metallic sandals for a sophisticated and fashion-forward outfit. And we’ve even seen her wear a little black dress paired with thigh-high boots for a sleek moment.

When the time comes for Culpo to grace a red carpet, she dons designs from brands such as Julien Macdonald, Ralph & Russo and Retrofête. She has also starred in campaigns for brands like Rampage and Express.

