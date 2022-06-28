Olivia Culpo Gets Sky-High in 6-Inch Block Heels & Backless Jumpsuit for Create & Cultivate Conference

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Culpo sported first class fashion in sky-high heels at the Create & Cultivate conference in LA on Saturday.

The media personality combined business gear with a trendy high fashion flair. She slipped into a black and white Saint Laurent jumpsuit which featured a light colored high neck top with long sleeves and an open back. The cuffs featured pleated detailing at the seams. The lower half of the outfit included a pair of black suit styled shorts. She also wore a leather belt with a gold buckle at the center.

Olivia Culpo at the Create & Cultivate Conference Jun 27, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Create & Cultivate

In terms of her footwear, Culpo stepped out in a pair of towering Valentino heels. The platform pumps featured a chunky sole as well as a thick high heel that gave the star some height. The patent leather shoes featured a thick strap that wrapped around her ankle and included a small gold pendant with the signature Valentino logo.

Olivia Culpo at the Create and Cultivate Conference Jun 27, 2022. CREDIT: Create and Cultivate

Platform pumps have been a celebrity favorite footwear choice this past year. Celebrities such as Kate Hudson, Olivia Rodrigo and Sofia Richie have been spotted in the silhouette.

The conference included hands-on workshops, mentorship sessions, panel discussions and inspiring conversations with entrepeneurs and industry leaders. This is the first in person conference since 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bella Hadid and Winnie Harlow also spoke at the conference.

When it comes to Culpo’s typical footwear choices, she tends to favor statement pumps, sandals and versatile boots. Some of her go-to brands include Jacquemus, Vince Camuto, Adidas, Bottega Veneta and Gia Borghini.

