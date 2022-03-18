Olivia Culpo Elevates Combat Boots With Luxe-Looking Shearling Outfit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Culpo elevated combat boots by coordinating neutral colors, materials and silhouettes in a photo shared with her fans today on Instagram.

Culpo can be seen on a plane wearing a cream bucket hat lined fuzzy fabric and a bag in the same material. The same can be said for her trench coat, which is lined with a shearling in cream and distinct cuffing on the wrists. Layering up, the star wore a white tee underneath her shearling jacket. She added shine to her look with faux leather leggings.

Culpo kept the color scheme nice and neutral, opting for a lovely combat boot in a flesh color with black laces. The boot grounds the look, anchoring it to something with a darker color scheme. Culpo keeps it simple for her travels, choosing comfort over all else with this cozy little moment.

The fuzzy accessories, in contrast with the shiny black leather, is a great touch. Culpo is known for her love of fashion and it’s not hard to tell.

Culpo is known for her daring looks. During Paris Fashion Week, the star never let up, donning an impressive ensemble at the Valentino fall 2022 fashion show recently. Culpo wore an off-the-shoulder black dress with Valentino’s Garavani Tan-Go platform pumps. The gravity defying heels included a thin adjustable ankle strap with the logo signature buckle fastening and 6-inch block heel.

Culpo is best known for her days as a model and Miss Universe winner.

