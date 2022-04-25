Olivia Culpo Upgrades Dramatic Fringe Dress & Bikini With Western Boots at Coachella

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Culpo has been pulling out all the stops for Coachella. On Sunday, the fashion influencer gave her followers a closer look at her latest outfit from the music festival. The new upload shows Culpo twirling and spinning through the dessert in front a beautiful sunset and ferris wheel.

Fans immediately flooded the comments with heart eye emojis and called the outfit a “vibe.” Culpo made quite the statement in a brown fringe dress. The statement piece had a square neckline, crisscross design on the bodice and long fringe details on the hem. Underneath, she wore a white bikini top with Daisy Duke shorts. The denim bottoms were held up by a thick brown belt.

She styled her signature brunette tresses in soft beach waves and carried a white cowgirl hat in her hand. Sticking to a rugged aesthetic, the socialite rounded out her look with white Western boots. The slip-on style had an elongated pointed-toe, leather sole and low block heel. Cowboy boots were a top trend at this year’s Coachella’s festival. They have been wavering on and off, but are back for another spin in the spotlight in 2022. The boots are becoming an essential wardrobe staple due to their versatility and comfortable construction.

When it comes to fashion, Culpo tends to gravitate towards trendy and modern clothing that aligns with her fun and flirty interests. For example, she put an edgy twist on a Western-inspired outfit while attending The Zoe Report’s ZOEasis Coachella party. She wore a white crochet top with a black mini skirt and leather thigh-high heeled boots.

Click through the gallery to see Olivia Culpo’s best street style moments.

Pop on a pair of western boots for a rugged feel.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Hayward Cowboy Boots, $160.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Western Boot, $260.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Yomesa Fringe Boots, $126.